Sam Waley-Cohen rode Noble Yeats to victory in the 2022 Grand National in his final race before retirement

Noble Yeats will run in this year's Grand National in an attempt to become only the second two-time winner of the race this century.

Trainer Emmet Mullins said the eight-year-old, who won the 2022 National as a 50-1 outsider, will also be aimed at the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March.

Only two horses - Golden Miller and L'Escargot - have won both the Grand National and the Gold Cup.

"We haven't found the ceiling for him yet," Irishman Mullins said.

Tiger Roll, who won the National in 2018 and 2019, is the only two-time winner of the famous race since triple victor Red Rum in the 1970s.

Noble Yeats has won two of three races this season, first at Wexford in October and then the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree in December.

Sean Bowen is partnering the horse after the retirement of amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen, who bowed out after their National triumph.

"We are definitely aiming at the Grand National once again," Mullins said.

"After his performance in the Many Clouds last time he won't be too well looked after in the weights but with a horse like him he grows in that scenario and I don't see any reason why we shouldn't fancy our chances once again.

"The Cheltenham Gold Cup is a stayers' race and I would compare him to something like Hedgehunter who won a National and was second in a Gold Cup afterwards. Hopefully he'll take his chance in the Gold Cup."

Another horse set to run in the Gold Cup before April's National is US Grand National winner Hewick, trained by Shark Hanlon.

Hanlon also plans to run recent recruit Cape Gentleman, the Irish Cesarewitch winner in 2000, in the big race at Aintree.