The surprise winners at Newcastle were both number five on the racecard

Punters were left stunned as 125-1 and 100-1 outsiders won within half an hour of each other at Newcastle races.

Endofastorm, ridden by Phil Dennis, caused the first shock by winning the mile handicap at 12:50 GMT on Wednesday for trainer David Griffiths.

Then 100-1 shot Notimeforanother won the 13:20 novice race for jockey Billy Garrity and trainer Keith Dalgleish.

"I saw there was a 100-1 winner in the next, there's got to be something in the air," said Griffiths.

Both horses were numbered five on the racecard and were clocking up the first wins of their careers.

Endofastorm had finished eighth at Wolverhampton on Friday.

"I think a galloping track like this and a stiff mile, it was also riding quite slow, all played to her strengths because she only got on top in the last 20 yards," Griffiths, who is based near Doncaster, told the Racing Post.

Notimeforanother was last of seven runners at the track on 28 December, but got up to win by a neck this time.