David Prichard led the field for almost the whole race before triumphing on The Two Amigos

The Two Amigos won the Welsh Grand National at 16-1 at Chepstow Racecourse with Welsh jockey David Prichard giving home fans a festive win to cheer.

Prichard made the early running and held off the challenges of the 14-1 The Big Breakaway and The Big Dog, who started at 9-2, to win.

It was the first Welsh National to be held in front of spectators since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Two Amigos finished second in 2021 and fifth in 2019.

Prichard told ITV: "Obviously it is the biggest win of my career so far.

"We only just got in, we did not think we were going to get in to be honest and even worse I thought I was going to have 10 2 (10 stone 2) a couple of days after Christmas, luckily the weights went up.

"He (The Two Amigos) is ultra-consistent, he chucked in a few bad runs, but that was mainly because the yard was not in great form last year, but Nicky (Nicky Martin, trainer) has got them all firing this year."

Prichard added: "We thought we were coming in with a real chance, especially with the ground getting softer by the minute and on such a featherweight, it was just brilliant.

"I would like to thank Nicky and John for all the chances they have given me.

"I am a proud Welshman, to win our own national is absolutely incredible.

"My mum and dad are from near Pontypridd, it is a big day."

It was also a memorable, if poignant day for 16-year-old Freddie Gingell, who guided Truckers Lodge to fourth and The Big Breakaway's trainer Joe Tizzard.

The race was run in memory of Freddie's late mother, Kim Gingell - Tizzard's sister - who died aged 43 from cancer in 2022.