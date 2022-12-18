Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Galopin Des Champs claimed the seventh win of his career

Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Galopin Des Champs won decisively on his seasonal return at Punchestown.

The 2-9 favourite, ridden by Paul Townend for trainer Willie Mullins, never looked in trouble as he took the John Durkan Chase.

The six-year-old drew 13 lengths clear of the runner-up, Fakir D'oudairies, a four-time Grade One winner.

Galopin Des Champs was cut to around 7-4 favourite from 5-2 by bookmakers for the Gold Cup in March.

"This horse has grown up and learned so much. He was doing everything right," said Mullins, who was winning the race for a ninth time.