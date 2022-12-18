Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Davy Russell rode Tiger Roll to successive Grand National triumphs at Aintree in 2018 and 2019

Gold Cup and Grand National-winning jockey Davy Russell announced his immediate retirement from the saddle following victory at Thurles on Sunday.

Russell, 43, took victory aboard Gordon Elliott's Liberty Mare in the Mares Novice Hurdle and on his return to the paddock said it was his last race.

He won the 2014 Cheltenham Gold Cup on Lord Windermere and the Grand National on Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019.

"It's great to do it here," said Russell after his final win.

Russell sustained a serious neck injury including fractured and dislocated vertebrae which required surgery and a long period of recovery after a fall at Limerick in 2020.

Russell was ruled out for 11 months

After missing the 2021 Cheltenham Festival, the County Cork-born rider returned to the saddle last September following an 11-month absence.

"Racing was called off for so long [because of the Covid-19 pandemic] and I had it in my mind to retire when I had my next winner," added Russell after his Tipperary victory on the Elliott-trained 6-5 favourite.

"When I broke my neck I got a bit of a shock. People thought I was going to retire - if the injury stopped me fine, but I was happy to do it on my own terms.

"It is testament to my family who never questioned my decisions, albeit how strange at the time they seemed.

"But I was of the opinion I needed something to push me through the rehabilitation and the best incentive was getting back to ride.

"I spoke to Gordon however long ago about retirement and he backed me the whole way. I'm delighted the winner was for Tim [O'Driscoll] who is a big part of the yard."

Russell won the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Lord Windermere in 2014

Russell said a move into training would be "tough" although hasn't completely ruled that out.

"I have five children and plenty of work to do. I'd love the romance of training, but to start back at zero at 43 years of age would be difficult.

"It would depend on if the kids wanted to ride in point to points or whatever in 10 years' time, that I might train a few point to pointers or whatever."

However, Elliott - who trained Russell's double Grand National-winning horse - insisted that the Cork man would remain part of his Cullentra House operation.

"Hopefully we will work closely with him, on what level we are just not quite sure yet, but he will still have something to do with it," said the trainer.

"He's a brilliant jockey and a great horseman. He could do things on horses that other people couldn't."