Dettori performs one of his trademark flying dismounts from Stradivarius at Royal Ascot in 2019

Jockey Frankie Dettori has announced that 2023 will be his final season.

The 52-year-old, one of the sport's best-known figures, has ridden more than 3,300 British winners since his first back in 1987.

His wins also include 21 British Classic successes and three champion jockey titles.

"Next year, 2023, will be my final professional year as a jockey. It's something I've been thinking about for a while," he told ITV Racing.

"My heart wants to carry on riding but I have to use my brain. I want to stop at the top. It has been difficult, but I think it's the right time."

The Italian-born jockey plans to start his final season at Santa Anita on 26 December, and his final rides could be at the same Californian track during the 2023 Breeders' Cup next November.

He is still widely remembered for his Magnificent Seven achievement at Ascot in September 1996, where he went through the card, taking all seven races at odds of 25,051-1.

In June 2000, he and fellow jockey Ray Cochrane survived a plane crash at Newmarket which killed the pilot. Cochrane pulled Dettori out of the wreckage.

Another challenging period was a six-month ban in late 2012 for failing a drug test, which he later admitted was a positive test for cocaine.

Since 2015 he has worked as first jockey to John Gosden, who now trains alongside his son Thady. But last June there was a well-publicised split between jockey and trainer described as a "sabbatical", although Dettori was soon back riding for the Gosdens.

Dettori's decision to call it a day is not one he has taken lightly.

"It is a very difficult decision because my heart wants to carry on riding, but I have had to use my brain and I've just turned 52 and next year I'll be 53," he said.

"I want to be competitive enough to do my owners and my horses justice next year, and I think I'm still in that bracket of being good. It was difficult, but it is the right time.

"I spoke to my dad at length. My dad stopped at 51, he is very supporting and I also had to speak to my wife and children who are delighted because they have barely seen me for 35 years.

"I've been thinking about it for a few weeks and I've decided with the firepower I have next year and the horses I have to ride I can finish my career on a big note. Fingers crossed I stay in one piece and we'll give it a good go next year.

"Look at Ronaldo, one day he was playing and he's on the bench the next. I don't want to end up like that and end up where I'm struggling to get rides in the big races. At the moment I still have good horses to ride and I want to finish like that."