Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Racing had taken place at Cheltenham on Friday

Cheltenham's race meeting on Saturday has been called off because of frozen ground.

The card had been due to feature the International Hurdle and December Gold Cup but did not pass a morning inspection.

Officials had deployed frost covers across the course, and Friday's fixture went ahead, but temperatures plummeted to -5C overnight.

Racing at Doncaster and Hereford has also been abandoned.

"Unfortunately we have got areas of frozen ground under the covers," said Cheltenham's clerk of the course John Pullin, whose team spent three hours putting down the covers after racing on Friday.

"At least we managed to race on Friday. At this stage no decisions have been made about rescheduling any races."