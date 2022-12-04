Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Teahupoo (right) edged out Klassical Dream (left) for a surprise win in County Meath

Teahupoo caused a shock in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle as Honeysuckle's unbeaten run came to an end at Fairyhouse.

Two-time champion hurdler Honeysuckle was seeking a record fourth win in the race and a 17th straight victory.

And Henry de Bromhead's mare cruised to the lead two flights from home.

But Willie Mullins' Klassical Dream and Teahupoo were in striking distance at the final jump, and Gordon Elliott's 20-1 shot prevailed on the line from Klassical Dream.

Honeysuckle has begun her season by winning the Hatton's Grace Hurdle in each of the last three years and De Bromhead was hoping she would become the first four-time winner of the Grade One hurdle.

Starting what is likely to be her last season in training, the eight-year-old and her ever-present jockey Rachael Blackmore were well placed before finishing third as Teahupoo stormed home.

"We've had some run with her for so long and there we go," said De Bromhead.

"They're going to get beaten one day. She's been incredible and fair play to the winner."