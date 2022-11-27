Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Hanmer was a gentleman "in every sense of the word" - former jockey Brendan Powell

John Hanmer, who for many years was part of BBC TV's commentary team for the Grand National, has died aged 82.

Hanmer was also a former jockey's agent, representing riders including Steve Cauthen and Mick Kinane.

He was a regular part of the BBC team for the big race at Aintree alongside the likes of Sir Peter O'Sullevan and later, Jim McGrath.

Hanmer also called home the last of Frankie Dettori's 'Magnificent Seven' winners at Ascot in 1996.

When Red Marauder won the National in 2001, Hanmer ended up covering most of the race after bad weather knocked out one of the other commentary points.

"He was a tremendous man and this was one of his best," said Angus Loughran, who was part of the BBC racing team.

Hanmer's name was well known to television viewers as the commentator who took over as runners crossed the Melling Road in the National.

Former jockey Brendan Powell, who won the National on Rhyme 'n' Reason on 1998, said on Twitter: "RIP John 'Melling Road' Hanmer. A gentleman in every sense of the word."