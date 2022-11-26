Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Constitution Hill won all three of his races comfortably last season

Constitution Hill looked impressive on his seasonal return with victory in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

Nicky Henderson's unbeaten charge, who went off at 1-4, was due to run last weekend at Ascot but withdrew because of unsuitable ground.

But the favourite for March's Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham put in a dominant display at the Gosforth Park track.

Stablemate and two-time Fighting Fifth winner Epatante (4-1) was 12 lengths back with Not So Sleepy (18-1) third.

Jockey Nico de Boinville had the five-year-old Constitution Hill jumping smoothly and upped the pace to devastating effect between the between the third-last and second-last hurdles.

It was the winner's first appearance since a 22-length victory over stablemate Jonbon in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

"He's an amazing horse," Henderson told ITV Racing. "I couldn't have been happier with Epatante too as she ran a great race. She's been in terrific form, but for him to do that to her when she's won it before is ridiculous really.

"What he did at Cheltenham last season with the time and performance was brilliant.

"This time he's gone around on his own and Nico knows where that button is and when you press it, it's just extraordinary."