Sam Twiston-Davies rode I Like To Move It to victory by five and a half lengths

I Like To Move It won the Greatwood Hurdle under top weight at Cheltenham after a chaotic start.

There was a delay and confusion as the first flight was omitted because of low sun just before the race started.

Sam Twiston-Davies took a prominent position on 15-2 chance I Like To Move It, trained by his father Nigel, and travelled well throughout.

The jockey punched the air after his mount powered up the hill to win from 4-1 favourite Gin Coco.

The victor returned to the winners' enclosure to the 1990s tune by Reel 2 Real which bears the same name as the horse.

"Nige and all the team have had a lot of seconds and it can be a frustrating game at times," said the winning jockey.

"Our favourite in the last race got well beaten and you're starting to question everything and anything, but then you get a horse like him.

"I was thinking I wanted to be aggressive before the race started, then I started questioning that and that's the worst thing you can do as a jockey. Thankfully, he was brilliant."

Another family team combined for success in the Shloer Chase, which only had three runners after Edwardstone and Sizing Pottsie were declared non-runners

The 1-10 favourite Nube Negra, ridden by Harry Skelton for his trainer brother Dan, won by eight lengths from Ganapathi.