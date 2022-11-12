Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Ga Law returned to action last month after a long injury lay-off

Ga Law got up in the final strides to win the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham from French Dynamite.

Jonathan Burke guided the 5-1 shot, trained by Jamie Snowden, to victory in a battle up the hill after the eventual runner-up made a mistake at the last.

"Any time you come to Cheltenham is special and to bag a big winner is brilliant," said Burke.

Ga Law won for owners the Footie Partnership, formed in memory of their friend Nick Foot, who died of cancer.

"There was a group of six of them who always came racing to Cheltenham and they set up this partnership with the idea of coming here and hopefully winning a big race at Cheltenham," said Snowden.

"Here it is and it's all credit to this wonderful team of five guys. Nick Foot would have had a grandson yesterday I think it was, so it came together lovely."

Midnight River finished third, with Il Ridoto fourth.

Favourite Stolen Silver unseated his rider, while Cheltenham specialist Coole Cody was pulled up.

French Dynamite, trained by Mouse Morris, looked set to be the first Irish winner since 2009 but a mistake at the last halted his momentum.

Ga Law, who returned from injury last month after an absence of 603 days, rallied to win by three quarters of a length.

"When he got injured, which was before the spring festivals in his novice year (2021), I said to the guys 'don't worry about it, we'll win the 2022 Paddy Power. Thankfully it's come together," said Snowden.

Earlier, Banbridge was a stylish winner of the Arkle Trophy Trial for jockey JJ Slevin and trainer Joseph O'Brien.