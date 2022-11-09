Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Baaeed won top-level races at Newbury, Ascot, Goodwood and York

Baaeed has been named horse of the year at the Cartier Awards after four Group One wins in his final season.

The four-year-old, ridden by Jim Crowley for trainer William Haggas, won the Lockinge, Queen Anne and Sussex Stakes, and Juddmonte International.

He was denied an 11th straight victory when beaten in the Champion Stakes at Ascot, and was retired to stud.

The other nominees for the award were Alpinista, Kyprios and Highfield Princess.

Baaeed will command a fee of £80,000 a time when he begins a breeding career next year at owners Shadwell's Nunnery Stud.

The fees for two leading stallions were announced on Wednesday.

Owners Darley announced that Dubawi's fee has risen to £350,000 (from £250,000), while Juddmonte revealed Frankel's fee will go up to to £275,000 from £200,000.

All the awards

Horse of the year: Baaeed

Sprinter: Kyprios

Stayer: Highfield Princess

Three-year-old colt: Vadeni

Three-year-old filly: Inspiral

Two-year-old colt: Blackbeard

Two-year-old filly: Lezoo

Older horse: Baaeed

Award of merit: Kirsten Rausing