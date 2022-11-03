Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

The fixture at Sedgefield was called off after five of the seven scheduled races

Thursday's race meeting at Sedgefield was abandoned on safety grounds after two horses were fatally injured.

Sweet Auburn was pulled up on the final bend and Thermusa broke down running to the last obstacle in the novices' hurdle.

A course inspection followed, with Sweet Auburn's trainer Donald McCain and Thermusa's jockey Brian Hughes part of a delegation to check the track.

The horses were injured in the fifth race at the Durham course.

The official British Horseracing Authority stewards' report said riders and trainers were concerned about the safety of the ground on the bend leaving the back straight.

"Having considered the evidence, the stewards ordered racing to be abandoned," it said.

Clerk of the course Michael Naughton said no reason could immediately be found for the incidents.

"Ultimately the safety of horses is paramount, which is why we have chosen to abandon racing," he told Sky Sports Racing.

"It will be all hands on deck, we'll do a thorough search of the top bend and make sure that everything is 100% right for racing next week.

"The ground is perfectly fine, everybody has said it is perfectly fine - they've raced around a bend five times today and it has been okay in every other race.

"It's very unfortunate. Sincere condolences to all the connections of the two horses."

The £110,000 purchase Thermusa, trained by Ruth Jefferson, had been sent off the 4-5 favourite following a recent course and distance success.

The mare looked set for another victory before the injury, which left Anti Bridgie clear to win.

McCain said Sweet Auburn was "a lovely sweet character with a bright future and a real yard favourite".