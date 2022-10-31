Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

It is the first Melbourne Cup victory for jockey Mark Zahra

Gold Trip has won Australia's famous Melbourne Cup horse race, beating a field including British-trained favourite Deauville Legend.

Emissary finished second, while High Emocean fought back from last place to claim third.

The victory is the first for Australian jockey Mark Zahra and trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.

Zahra, who was unable to compete in the event last year, said returning to win it was "unbelievable".

"I feel like crying... what a day," he told local network Channel 10.

Tens of thousands of people braved rainy and cold weather to watch trackside at Flemington as the stallion claimed victory.

It was the first time since 2019 that the event was allowed to go ahead at full ticketing capacity. Attendance was restricted for the previous two runnings because of Covid-19 rules.

The Melbourne Cup, known as "the race that stops a nation", is worth A$8m (£4.5m, $5m).

But the event is not without controversy, and regularly attracts demonstrations over the welfare of animals.

This year, police said they were investigating after a person poured 100 litres of an "unknown substance" resembling oil on the track before the race.

A person describing themselves as a "problem gambler" later claimed responsibility. Organisers ruled that the race was able to go ahead safely.