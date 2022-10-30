Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Deauville Legend was an impressive winner at York in August

Deauville Legend will attempt to become only the second British-trained winner of the Melbourne Cup at Flemington (04:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

A crowd of more than 80,000 is expected for the 'race that stops a nation'.

Attendance was restricted for the previous two runnings because of Covid-19 rules.

Deauville Legend is trained by James Ferguson, who worked for Charlie Appleby when he had the only British winner, Cross Counter, in 2018.

Australian jockey Kerrin McEvoy, who won on Cross Counter, takes the ride as he seeks a record-equalling fourth victory in the race.

Conditions are expected to be cool and wet, with the chance of thunderstorms.

While Deauville Legend is drawn in stall nine, the other British runner Without A Fight will have to overcome a wide draw in the two-mile contest.

Without A Fight, the mount of new British champion jockey William Buick for trainers Ed and Simon Crisford, will break from number 18.

Gold Trip and Montefilia are among the leading Australian-trained hopes.

Hoo Ya Mal, runner-up in this year's Derby when trained in England by Andrew Balding, runs for Gai Waterhouse, who won with Fiorente in 2013, and Adrian Bott.

And Serpentine, winner of the Derby at Epsom in 2020 for Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien, is another runner now based in Australia, with Robert Hickmott.