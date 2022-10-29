Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Bravemansgame is now around 9-4 joint favourite (from 4-1) with Allaho for the King George

Bravemansgame was an impressive winner of the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby as favourite Ahoy Senor finished last of the five runners.

The 2-1 shot, ridden by Harry Cobden, is on track for the King George VI Chase at Kempton on 26 December after beating Eldorado Allen by three and a half lengths, with Sam Brown third.

"He's right up there with the best we've had," trainer Paul Nicholls said.

"To me, the King George is absolutely made for him."

It was high praise from the 13-time champion trainer, whose equine stars have included Cheltenham Gold Cup winners Kauto Star, Denman and See More Business.

But the King George, rather than the Gold Cup, is his target with Aintree or Punchestown more likely than Cheltenham later in the season.

It is now two-all in meetings between Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor, who never found his rhythm at Wetherby.

"It was disappointing. Perhaps he needed it more than I thought," said Peter Scudamore, assistant trainer to partner Lucinda Russell.

At Ascot, there was a poor first run over fences in the handicap chase for Goshen, ridden by Jamie Moore for his trainer father Gary.

Goshen, who unseated jockey Moore at the final flight when runaway leader of the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in 2020, trailed in a distant third of four runners behind winner Gowel Road.

Samarrive got to his feet after a nasty fall at the last when challenging, but Broomfield Burg, trained by Jonjo O'Neill, suffered a fatal fall in the handicap hurdle won by Highway One O Two.

'Right time to retire' - Channon

Channon, who took out his training licence in 1989, thrived in two sports

Earlier on Saturday, Mick Channon announced he would be retiring from training and son Jack will take over the licence at the end of the year.

The 73-year-old former England and Southampton footballer trained more than 2,500 winners, including top-level Group One races with the likes of Piccolo, Zafeen, Tobougg and Queen's Logic.

He also came close to landing the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, with Youmzain finishing runner-up on three occasions.

"I wish Jack well, he's ably assisted me for seven seasons and the time is right for him to take over," said Channon, who trained at West Ilsley in Berkshire.

Channon paid his last visit to Newmarket as a trainer on Saturday and celebrated with a 11-1 winner as Caernafon came from last to first to win the fillies' stakes.