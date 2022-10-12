Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Buick has ridden more than 150 winners to land the championship

Qipco British Champions Day Date: Saturday 15 October Venue: Ascot Racecourse Race times: 13:25-16:40 (Champion Stakes 16:00 BST) Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 live

William Buick will land a 100-1 bet from 21 years ago when he becomes champion jockey on Saturday - and raise £5,000 for charity.

Ex-trainer Ian Balding had a verbal wager with then Tote chairman Peter Jones that Buick would lift the title.

The bet will be honoured by the Tote with the proceeds going to the Injured Jockeys' Fund.

"I am absolutely thrilled he has fulfilled the potential I always knew he had," said Balding.

"I have finally had a successful bet."

Balding, who trained the great Mill Reef and is the father of trainer Andrew and broadcaster Clare, had the £50 wager in 2001 after he spotted Buick's talent when he was 13.

Now 34, Buick, who narrowly missed out to Oisin Murphy in the previous two seasons, will lift the Flat racing title on British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday.

Buick will be presented with the trophy by five-time champion jockey Willie Carson.