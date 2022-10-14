Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Baaeed has won all 10 of his races, including the last six at the top Group One level

Qipco British Champions Day Date: Saturday, 15 October Venue: Ascot Racecourse Race times: 13:25-16:40 BST (Champion Stakes 16:00) Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 live

Trainer William Haggas says it is "terribly important" Baaeed ends his career unbeaten with victory in the Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

Europe's top-rated horse will seek an 11th successive win in his final race on British Champions Day.

"A lot of people who follow horse racing genuinely want to see him strut his stuff and win," said Newmarket trainer Haggas.

"I think they want to see a really top horse unbeaten."

Baaeed is one of nine horses declared for the Champion Stakes, with rivals including Adayar and Bay Bridge.

The four-year-old will retire to stud after he contests the £1.3m race over 10 furlongs on Britain's richest raceday.

His farewell comes 10 years after the legendary Frankel bowed out with victory in the same race with a record of 14 wins out of 14.

"Frankel was unbeaten and few are in a career at the top level," said Haggas.

"Obviously, we want him to win every race he runs in, so I think it would be sad if he was beaten - probably only sad for us - it wouldn't be sad for the people who beat him."

On preserving the winning record, he said: "I think it is terribly important now we are nearly there."

Haggas said he respected potential opponents including last year's Derby winner Adayar, but "they've got to go" to beat Baaeed.

Despite the anticipation, the trainer said he "does not believe much in pressure" and Baaeed was a horse "that's got everything".

"He's the pupil that every headmaster wants," he said.

"The horse would get 10 A* at GCSE, he'd be captain of rugby, cricket, football and hockey. He'd breeze into Cambridge and be prime minister."

British Champions Day features four Group One races on a six-race card and boasts total prize money of £4.1m.

Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby and new champion jockey William Buick's leading hopes include Modern Games in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Creative Force in the Champion Sprint Stakes.

Inspiral, the mount of Frankie Dettori, will look to defeat Modern Games for trainers John and Thady Gosden, who run Emily Upjohn in the Fillies and Mares Stakes.

Trueshan, ridden by Hollie Doyle, goes for a third consecutive victory in the Long Distance Cup where St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov also lines up.

The recently-retired 2018 winner Stradivarius will parade before the racing starts.

British Champions Day (All times BST)

13:25 Long Distance Cup

14:00 Champion Sprint Stakes

14:40 Fillies and Mares Stakes

15:20 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes

16:00 Champion Stakes

16:40 Balmoral Handicap