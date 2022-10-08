Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Frankie Dettori also won the Dewhurst Stakes in 2018 and 2020

Chaldean marked himself out as the star two-year-old of the Flat season with victory in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

Frankie Dettori's mount, an offspring of multiple big-race winner Frankel, led from early on.

Although Nostrum, who is also owned by Juddmonte, looked the likeliest challenger, it was Royal Scotsman who came through late.

But Dettori held on to win by a neck on the 5-2 joint favourite.

"He lost concentration a bit and Jim [Crowley] came late and fast but he held on well," Dettori told ITV Racing on a mixed day after falling in the opening race.

"I was nothing but impressed when I rode him at Doncaster last time out. He's a proper Guineas horse and we can dream now for next year."

Chaldean is now about 7-1 second favourite for the 2000 Guineas in May.

Trainer Andrew Balding follows in the footsteps of his father Ian, who triumphed in the race three times including with Mill Reef in 1970.

"It's an amazing race to win - it's the main two-year-old race of the year," he said.

"Frankie has given him a fantastic ride. He was adamant this was the race for Chaldean and he has played his part.

"He has won a nice collection of races this year, but he is very relaxed and should stay a mile so there are plenty of options. Anything is possible with him so we will see what we do."