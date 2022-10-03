Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Christophe Soumillon was second on Vadeni in Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, behind winner Alpinista

Christophe Soumillon has been sacked as the Aga Khan's retained jockey after he elbowed a rival out of the saddle.

The Belgian rider was given a 60-day ban for the incident with Irish jockey Rossa Ryan at Saint-Cloud in France on Friday.

Soumillon, 41, was in his second spell riding in the Aga Khan's green and red silks.

In a statement, the Aga Khan Studs said his retainer was ending "with immediate effect".

"From this week onwards, Soumillon may still ride in the Aga Khan silks on occasion at the discretion of the French trainers and the Aga Khan Studs team," it added.

"At this stage, there is no intention to retain a jockey in France for the foreseeable future.

"Christophe Soumillon was the Aga Khan's retained rider in France from 2002 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2022."

Soumillon apologised for the incident, and said he had not intended to make Ryan fall.

Despite being unseated at speed and hitting the ground, Ryan escaped unhurt.

Soumillon was still allowed to ride in Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Europe's richest race, as his ban does not start until 14 October.

The 10-times French champion jockey finished second on Vadeni, owned by the Aga Khan, to British trainer Sir Mark Prescott's Alpinista.