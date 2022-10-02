Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

The five-year-old Alpinista was winning for the eighth consecutive time

Alpinista won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe for the 74-year-old British trainer Sir Mark Prescott.

Luke Morris guided the grey mare to victory in Europe's richest race for the biggest success in 53 years of training for the popular Prescott.

"I'm lucky to get a good one at this time of my career," said the Newmarket trainer at Paris Longchamp.

Alpinista beat Vadeni, under Christophe Soumillon, with 2021 winner Torquator Tasso third for Frankie Dettori.

The Harrow School-educated Prescott, a renowned raconteur, lives alone and gets up before 4am every day.

The sixth successive Group One victory for Alpinista - owned and bred by Kirsten Rausing - reduced Prescott to tears.

The 7-2 favourite was welcomed back to the winner's enclosure with raucous cheers.

"It has been a great day," said Prescott, who was making his first trip to Longchamp for 21 years.

"She's does everything right, she made training easy, she's got a little bit better every time."