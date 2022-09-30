Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Dettori rode Torquator Tasso in a final workout during the week

Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe Date: Sunday, 2 October Time: 15:05 BST Venue: ParisLongchamp Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live

Last year's shock Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Torquator Tasso aims to repeat the feat in Europe's richest race at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

The German challenger, who triumphed at 80-1 in 2021, is better fancied this time and will be ridden by Frankie Dettori for trainer Marcel Weiss.

Dettori replaces Rene Piechulek, who will be aboard Mendocino.

Luxembourg, trained by Aidan O'Brien, is among the favourites while Alpinista represents Sir Mark Prescott.

Japan again seek a coveted first victory in the contest, with four contenders - Titleholder, Deep Bond, Do Deuce and Stay Foolish.

Prix du Jockey Club and Coral-Eclipse winner Vadeni heads the French contingent.

Christophe Soumillon is free to ride Vadeni despite being given a 60-day ban on Friday for elbowing fellow jockey Rossa Ryan out of the saddle during a race. Soumillon's suspension begins on 14 October.

Other contenders include Ralph Beckett's Irish Derby winner Westover.

Dettori, who has won the race six times, will be having his 33rd ride in the mile-and-a-half race.

"It went really, really well," said Torquator Tasso's trainer Weiss after Dettori partnered the horse in a workout on Tuesday.

"There was a symbiosis between the jockey and the horse - they were in harmony."

Verry Elleegant misses the race after facing being balloted out, with a maximum field of 20.

The Melbourne Cup winner had travelled to Europe earlier in the year and joined French trainer Francis-Henri Graffard with the Arc as a target.

But the mare was declared for Saturday's Prix de Royallieu instead after a rating drop left her 22nd in the Arc order of entry.

Arc runners and riders

Number, draw, name, trainer, jockey

1 (17) MISHRIFF (John & Thady Gosden) William Buick

2 (18) TORQUATOR TASSO (Marcel Weiss) Frankie Dettori

3 (19) MARE AUSTRALIS (Andre Fabre) Bauyrzhan Murzabayev

4 (15) SEALIWAY (Francis-Henri Graffard) Mickael Barzalona

5 (12) ALENQUER (William Haggas) Tom Marquand

6 (5) DEEP BOND (Ryuji Okubo) Yuga Kawada

7 (14) BROOME (Aidan O'Brien) Wayne Lordan

8 (20) STAY FOOLISH (Yoshito Yahagi) Christophe Lemaire

9 (16) MOSTAHDAF (John & Thady Gosden) Jim Crowley

10 (1) MENDOCINO (Sarah Steinberg) Rene Piechulek

11 (10) TITLEHOLDER (Toru Kurita) Kazuo Yokoyama

12 (13) BUBBLE GIFT (Mikel Delzangles) Olivier Peslier

13 (9) GRAND GLORY (Gianluca Bietolini) Maxime Guyon

14 (6) ALPINISTA (Sir Mark Prescott) Luke Morris

15 (2) VADENI (Jean-Claude Rouget) Christophe Soumillon

16 (4) AL HAKEEM (Jean-Claude Rouget) Cristian Demuro

17 (11) ONESTO (Fabrice Chappet) Stephane Pasquier

18 (7) WESTOVER (Ralph Beckett) Rob Hornby

19 (3) DO DEUCE (Yasuo Tomomichi) Yutaka Take

20 (8) LUXEMBOURG (Aidan O'Brien) Ryan Moore