Tom Marquand rode Educator for King Charles III at Salisbury

King Charles III's first runner since inheriting the late Queen's racehorses finished second at Salisbury.

Three-year-old colt Educator was the first horse to carry the royal purple, red and gold colours since Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September.

He was ridden by Tom Marquand for Newmarket trainer William Haggas.

Educator, who was bred by the Queen, finished runner-up to Okeechobee in the Radcliffe & Co Handicap at 16:54 BST.

There was a round of applause from spectators as Marquand came out for the contest.

Sent off the 11-10 favourite, he was beaten four and a half lengths by the 7-4 chance Okeechobee, ridden by Ryan Moore for Roger Charlton.

"The plan was to win and it didn't go to plan - that's horse racing," said Marquand.

"Everyone would have loved to have got His Majesty off to a winning start, but it wasn't to be.

"It's a new era and while exciting, it is sad. All I have ever known, like most people, is just the Queen and it's passed on to the King. It's fantastic in continuing her legacy because she put so much hard work and passion into it."

Educator had been entered for the Derby at Epsom in June, but last raced in April because of injury.

Maureen Haggas, the trainer's wife, said: "He ran all right, but he's been a long time off the track and he's a big lad who is quite full of himself and he needs racing, basically.

"He was a bit distracted and not quite with the programme but he'll get there - he's a nice horse, a beautiful horse."