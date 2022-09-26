Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Tom Marquand will ride Educator for King Charles III on Thursday

Educator will be the first runner to don the royal silks for King Charles III when he races at Salisbury on Thursday.

The three-year-old will be the first horse to race in the purple, red and gold royal colours since Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September.

Educator is set to appear in the Radcliffe & Co Handicap at 16:54 BST.

Tom Marquand will be the jockey and described it as "a moment to cherish", having previously ridden for the Queen.

William Haggas-trained Educator was one of two horses to canter on Warren Hill in the royal silks as a tribute to the Queen at Newmarket Open Weekend earlier this month, although he last raced in April.

"The loss of Her late Majesty was keenly felt within the racing and breeding industries given her lifelong passion for the sport," said Joe Saumarez Smith, chair of the British Horseracing Authority.

"And so we are naturally thrilled to see that the horses previously owned by her will race on in the ownership of His Majesty King Charles III."

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "Queen Elizabeth's great personal interest in horseracing was one of Her Majesty's lifelong passions and the King is delighted to honour Her legacy."