Levey won the 1,000 Guineas in 2018 on Billesdon Brook

Jockey Sean Levey wants an inquiry into drug testing procedures after being cleared to return days after missing out on a potential £20,000 prize.

He was stood down from riding last week, and was leapfrogged for the bonus as top jockey in the Racing League.

The 34-year-old says he gave a saliva sample which tested positive for amphetamine, but denied any wrongdoing and a urine sample came back negative.

Levey hopes lessons will be learned from the case.

"Although I am happy to be back riding later this week, it's hard not to feel aggrieved at what has happened to me the last few days," he said.

"Some might say I've been unlucky with the false positive happening just before the Racing League final, but I sincerely hope that there are lessons to be learned from this and that similar things don't happen to jockeys in the future."

The Professional Jockeys' Association welcomed the introduction of instant saliva testing in May 2021 as a deterrent to riders taking cocaine and other prohibited drugs.

Amphetamine is a banned substance but Levey immediately requested a urine sample, which was taken within 24 hours and returned negative six days later.

The Swaziland-born rider missed a week of action, including the Racing League finale, where he led the jockey standings.

While he was absent from the concluding event at Newcastle, Saffie Osborne rode a treble and landed the £20,000 prize for top jockey.

The British Horseracing Authority confirmed on Tuesday that Levey was now free to ride again, but that the matter "remains confidential".