Tudhope has enjoyed a successful partnership with Summerghand

Summerghand came through late on to claim victory in the Ayr Gold Cup.

It was a sweet success on home turf for Scottish jockey Danny Tudhope who punched the air with delight as the 12-1 shot crossed the line.

In the keenly contested six-furlong dash, the richest flat race of the year in Scotland, the eight-year-old surged in the final furlong to triumph by a length.

Commanche Falls (10-1) was second with Juan Les Pins (28-1) in third.

Last year's winner Bielsa, who was aiming to become the first modern-day back-to-back winner of the race, finished down the 24-runner field.

Commanche Falls had been bidding to add the prestigious race to the Stewards' Cup he won in July but the winner, who was also victorious when the pair met at York last month, was too strong again.

O'Meara was picking up his second Ayr Gold Cup to add to Louis The Pious' victory in 2014 and he told ITV Racing: "He's been with me a long time and he's an old legend isn't he?

"He's run here a good few times and hit the woodwork a fair bit. He's an absolute legend.

"I don't really gallop him. Like a lot of these good sprinters, they don't need a lot of work. He runs quite frequently and sort of looks after himself.

"He loves the game and it was a great ride by Danny, I think they were saying it's been over 50 years since a Scottish jockey has won this race."