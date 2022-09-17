Ayr Gold Cup: Summerghand lands victory for Scottish jockey Danny Tudhope
Summerghand came through late on to claim victory in the Ayr Gold Cup.
It was a sweet success on home turf for Scottish jockey Danny Tudhope who punched the air with delight as the 12-1 shot crossed the line.
In the keenly contested six-furlong dash, the richest flat race of the year in Scotland, the eight-year-old surged in the final furlong to triumph by a length.
Commanche Falls (10-1) was second with Juan Les Pans (28-1) in third.
Last year's winner Bielsa, who was aiming to become the first back-to-back winner of the race, finished down the 24-runner field
