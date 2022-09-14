Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Baaeed is undefeated in 10 races

The world's top-rated racehorse Baaeed will not run in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe next month and head to Ascot instead for his final outing.

Trainer William Haggas said the horse's final run would come in the Champion Stakes on 15 October.

Baaeed clocked up a 10th straight victory with a win in the 10-furlong Juddmonte International in August.

It prompted speculation he might be stepped up in trip for the 12-furlong Arc at ParisLongchamp on 2 October.

But it has been decided to miss the French race after discussions between Haggas and owners Shadwell.

"After much consultation with Sheika Hissa and her team, we have decided that Baaeed's final start will be in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on 15 October," said Haggas.