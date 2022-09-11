Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

A special racecard honoured the Queen at Doncaster

Eldar Eldarov won the rescheduled St Leger at Doncaster as British horse racing resumed and paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The world's oldest Classic had been put back 24 hours and a two-minute silence was observed before racing began.

Jockeys and trainers bowed their heads before a rendition of the national anthem.

"There is an emptiness as we lost a great friend and ambassador in the Queen," said jockey Frankie Dettori.

David Egan partnered Eldar Eldarov, trained by Roger Varian, to victory in his first ride in the St Leger.

Racing resumed in Britain on Sunday, having been called off as a mark of respect following the Queen's death on Thursday.

The Queen was a leading racehorse owner and breeder, who won the Leger with the filly Dunfermline in her silver jubilee year of 1977.

Chepstow's fixture also went ahead, while Musselburgh was called off with the Queen lying in state in nearby Edinburgh.

No meetings will take place on the day of the Queen's funeral, which will take place on Monday, 19 September.

Jockeys pay tribute before racing at Doncaster

'A great loss'

Dettori won the opening Champagne Stakes on Chaldean and followed up with Kinross in the Park Stakes - but there was no sign of his famous flying dismount.

"I didn't jump off out of respect. We're carrying on, but it's still fresh in the memory," said the Italian.

Asked for his recollections of the Queen, he said: "I've got loads, we'd be here all day.

"We have to deal with it and we're going to miss her a lot."

Chaldean's trainer Andrew Balding's winners for the Queen included Tactical in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot two years ago.

"It's been a tough week. This result will maybe lift the mood a little bit at home (Park House Stables in Kingsclere), but it's a big hole to fill," he said.

"My father trained for her and my grandfather before that.

"We've been so privileged to have worked for her and known her so long. It's a great loss."

Balding's Coltrane beat favourite Trueshan to win the Doncaster Cup.