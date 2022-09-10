Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

The Queen was a leading racehorse owner and breeder

British horse racing has been cancelled on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, which will take place on Monday, 19 September.

Meetings had been due to take place at Hamilton Park, Leicester, Warwick and Wolverhampton on that day.

Racing will resume on Sunday, having been called off as a mark of respect after the Queen's death on Thursday.

All English, Welsh and Northern Irish football and senior Scottish football has been postponed this weekend.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

The date of her funeral was announced on Saturday.

"British racing will not go ahead on Monday 19 September - the date of the funeral of Her Late Majesty The Queen," said a British Horseracing Authority statement.

"This will give everyone involved in British racing the opportunity to mourn Her Late Majesty's passing and offer thanks for her contribution to our sport and the nation."

Racing will continue in the intervening period.

Decision awaited on football's resumption

Manchester City's Champions League game with Borussia Dortmund at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday is set to go ahead as planned, as will Manchester United's Europa League tie with FC Sheriff in Moldova on Thursday.

A decision on other matches, including next weekend's round of Premier League games, is yet to be announced.

Policing games could be a factor in the decision if officers are redeployed to London en masse before the Queen's funeral.

There are currently three matches scheduled to take place in the capital over Saturday and Sunday.

Tottenham play Leicester on Saturday evening, while Brentford face Arsenal and Chelsea are at home to Liverpool on Sunday, 18 September.