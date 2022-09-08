Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

New London heads the runners for the St Leger at Doncaster

Saturday's racing in Britain has been cancelled as a mark of respect following the Queen's death, with the St Leger moved to Sunday.

The world's oldest Classic race has been put back 24 hours and will feature in a nine-race card at Doncaster.

While Chepstow is also set to go ahead on Sunday, Musselburgh's meeting has been called off with the Queen lying in state in nearby Edinburgh.

Racing was halted on Thursday and called off on Friday.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

The government's national mourning guidance advised that cancelling fixtures this weekend was not obligatory, leaving the decision up to individual sports.

British Horseracing Authority chief executive Julie Harrington said the Queen had "an enduring and unique" relationship with the sport as an owner and breeder.

"The return of racing on Sunday will see the running of the St Leger, one of Britain's five Classic races and a race which the Queen won with her filly Dunfermline in 1977," she said.

"This will also provide an opportunity for the sport and its supporters to pay its respects to Her Majesty, for the contribution which she has made to the sport to be marked."

In addition to the St Leger, the Champagne Stakes and the Park Stakes, the Doncaster Cup and the Flying Childers Stakes have been taken from Friday's cancelled line-up to form a nine-race card.

New London, trained by Charlie Appleby, heads a field of nine runners for the Leger, along with Royal Ascot winner Eldar Eldarov, Derby runner-up Hoo Ya Mal and unbeaten filly Haskoy.

Giavellotto, Emily Dickinson, El Habeeb and Lizzie Jean are other intended runners.