New London's win at Glorious Goodwood in July was his fourth victory in five races

New London heads a field of nine runners for Saturday's St Leger at Doncaster.

The Dubawi colt, trained by Charlie Appleby, will seek a fifth win from six races when he runs in the final Classic of the British Flat racing season.

Royal Ascot winner Eldar Eldarov, Derby runner-up Hoo Ya Mal and unbeaten filly Haskoy are among other contenders.

Meanwhile, Vadeni will take on Mishriff and Luxembourg in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

Godolphin trainer Appleby will be hoping for a second successive Leger win after triumphing with Hurricane Lane last year.

Queen's Vase winner Eldar Eldarov represents Roger Varian, who landed the Classic with Kingston Hill in 2014.

"Eldar Eldarov has been a bit more unfurnished in the early part of his career and he's just starting to flourish now," said Varian.

Ralph Beckett has supplemented Haskoy as a late entry to take on the colts and she will be ridden by Frankie Dettori while Irish Derby third French Claim represents Paddy Twomey.

Giavellotto, Emily Dickinson, El Habeeb and Lizzie Jean are other runners.

At Leopardstown, French challenger Vadeni will bid to repeat his Coral-Eclipse victory over Mishriff.

Luxembourg, who was third in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket in April, is the main hope for trainer Aidan O'Brien, who also saddles Broome and Stone Age.

Onesto is another French runner, while William Haggas sends out Alenquer.