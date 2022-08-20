Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Trawlerman gave Frankie Dettori yet another big-race success with a dramatic victory in the prestigious Ebor Handicap at York.

The 9-1 shot edged out Alfred Boucher (8-1), who was aiming for a double after a win on Wednesday's opening day.

Dettori had his mount running solo on the far side of the track in the early stages.

And after bringing him back to the pack, he stayed in contention but needed another late effort to win.

It is Dettori's first victory in the race since Winning Foe's success in 2012.

