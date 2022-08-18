Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Alpinista was sent off the 7-4 favourite in a top-class seven-runner field for the Yorkshire Oaks

Alpinista recorded a seventh consecutive win and fifth Group One victory with an impressive run in the Yorkshire Oaks on day two at York.

The five-year-old, trained by Sir Mark Prescott, held her own in a sprint to the finish alongside Tuesday and La Petite Coco to win by a length.

Partnered with jockey Luke Morris the pair have now won eight of nine races together.

"She's magical. You'd like to bottle these emotions up," said Morris.

"It was very smooth, such a magical feeling. I could feel something coming late on, I wasn't sure who it was but as she felt it coming she squeezed a bit more for me," he added.

Alpinista finished second to Love in the Yorkshire Oaks two years ago.

This was the mare's first domestic Group One win with her last victory coming in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud in France last month and the three previous ones coming in Germany.

Prescott, who has had three Group One winners at York, said: "I've always been lucky here - every five or six years you get a good one come along so it's tremendous when it happens."

He added that they will now aim for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October and Morris thinks she has a good chance of extending her record.

"She's a tough and honest mare and she's difficult to get a read on but I'd be hoping she's got a strong chance," Morris said.

Royal Ascot Queen Mary winner and favourite Dramatised lost her unbeaten record, finishing fifth in the Lowther Stakes with 25-1 stablemate Swingalong taking the victory for trainer Karl Burke.