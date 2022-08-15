Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Baaeed has left his rivals trailing in nine previous races

Baaeed will enter unchartered territory as the world's top-rated racehorse bids to extend his unbeaten record to 10 at York's Ebor Festival on Wednesday.

He will run over a mile and a quarter for the first time in the Juddmonte International for jockey Jim Crowley and trainer William Haggas.

Baaeed, who has only raced over a mile previously, heads seven declarations.

Stablemates Alenquer and Mishriff, plus Dubai Honour, High Definition, Sir Busker and Native Trail will also run.

John Oxx, who trained Baaeed's sire Sea The Stars, said: "Baaeed has great class and obviously the pedigree to go further, so hopefully he'll enjoy the distance.

"Horses of that quality are more adaptable distance-wise than we as trainers often think they are."