Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Royal Ascot victor Little Big Bear has now won four races on the trot

Little Big Bear is the new 5-1 favourite for next year's 2,000 Guineas after storming to a seven-length triumph in the Phoenix Stakes.

The son of No Nay Never, ridden by Ryan Moore at the Curragh, gave trainer Aidan O'Brien his 17th win in the race.

Persian Force was runner-up in what was billed as the juvenile race of the season, while Bradsell missed the break and finished fourth.

Meanwhile, Great Britain and Ireland won the Shergar Cup at Ascot.

Jamie Spencer led the way with a double on Themaxwecan and Hamaki.

Trainer William Haggas enjoyed a treble thanks to Hamaki, Pride Of Priory and Amanzoe, with the latter giving jockey Joanna Mason a win for the women's team on her Shergar Cup debut.