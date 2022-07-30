Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Commanche Falls (right) became the first horse since Sky Diver in 1967 and 1968 to win back-to-back Stewards' Cup races at Goodwood

Commanche Falls became the first back-to-back winner of the Stewards' Cup for 54 years by edging out Tabdeed at Glorious Goodwood.

The 25-1 chance - trained by Michael Dods and ridden by Connor Beasley - beat Tabeed (12-1) by a short head, with Regional (13-2) back in third.

"He's got a big long neck on him and a big stride," Beasley told ITV. "I was quietly confident, but you're never too sure when it is that close.

"He loves it here, so it's great."

The 150-1 shot Good Eye was fourth, while favourite Inver Park finished eighth.

The victory of Commanche Falls, only the sixth horse to twice win the race that was first run in 1840, brought up a cross-course treble for Dods.

"It's been a great day. The first one at Thirsk (Billy No Mates) was a surprise, he hasn't run for a long time, but I thought Azure Blue (at Newmarket) would win and she did," he said.

"With Commanche Falls winning as well I'm lost for words really."