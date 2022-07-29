Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Raasel (right) made a late charge but could not catch Khaadem

Khaadem held off pre-race favourite Raasel to claim victory in the King George Qatar Stakes on the fourth day of Glorious Goodwood.

The six-year-old, ridden by Ryan Moore, held off Raasel's late surge to give trainer Charlie Hills his fifth victory in the sprint.

Hills-trained Battaash won the race four times in a row between 2017 and 2020.

Clive Cox-trained Caturra finished third with Lazuli fourth.

The pace was a rapid one set by Frankie Dettori on the Czech raider Ponntos, but his stride began to shorten with a furlong to run.

Khaadem hit the front with a furlong to run and while Raasel, who was searching for a fourth win of the season, finished strongly, the 2019 Stewards' Cup winner held on to win by a neck.

Hills said: "Ryan was very positive when he got off, that's where we have to look now (Group Ones), whether it's the Nunthorpe or wherever it is, we'll look at those races and if the ground is fast that will give him the best chance of winning.

"He's growing up and sprinters take time, he had a fantastic three-year-old season and it didn't quite work for him as a four-year-old.

"He's just starting to put his races together which is really encouraging.

"He could keep going next year and the year after if we don't be greedy and keep him happy."

Raasel's trainer Mick Appleby said: "The ground may be overwatered for him and he likes a quicker surface. He has run a blinder and the winner Khaadem is a very good horse, so we're not disappointed at all."