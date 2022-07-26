Goodwood Cup: Kyprios beats Stradivarius to claim dramatic victory
|Goodwood Festival 2022
|Dates: 26-30 July Venue: Goodwood Racecourse
Kyprios edged out Stradivarius to claim victory in a dramatic Goodwood Cup.
Gold Cup winner Kyprios eased to the front in the closing stages and held off Trueshan (2-1) before also narrowly seeing off a charging Stradivarius.
It was a memorable finish in what could be a last race for four-time winner Stradivarius (9-2), who was ridden by Andrea Atzeni.
"He's only doing what he has to do," favourite Kyprios's jockey Ryan Moore told ITV after the win.
"It was a steadily run race. He was in front a long way out and he just waiting."
