Last year's runner-up Mishriff finished third after a slow start

Pyledriver upset the odds with a surprise victory in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

The 18-1 outsider pulled away to finish clear of last year's Qatar Prix l'Arc de Triomphe winner Torquator Tasso.

Mishriff, priced at 5-2, was third after a slow start, while favourite Westover was fifth of the six runners.

It was the first time jockey PJ McDonald was seated on Pyledriver in three years after an injury to regular rider Martin Dwyer.

Drama at the start cost the John and Thady Gosden-trained Mishriff as last year's runner-up was standing in the stalls when they opened and could not peg back the leaders.

German raider Torquator Tasso, a 16-1 shot, made a late push, but couldn't catch the unfancied Pyledriver, who won at Group One level in last year's Coronation Cup before finishing second when defending that crown at Epsom last month.

Irish Derby winner Westover disappointed along with Oaks runner-up and 3-1 hope Emily Upjohn, who was last in the select field.