Glorious Goodwood takes place for five days from Tuesday

Qatar Goodwood Festival 2022 Dates: 26-30 July Venue: Goodwood Racecourse

Stradivarius bids for a landmark victory without his usual partner when Glorious Goodwood starts on Tuesday.

Andrea Atzeni replaces Frankie Dettori aboard the eight-year-old who bids for a fifth Goodwood Cup win (15:35 BST) in what could be his final race.

Dettori was criticised by owner Bjorn Nielsen and joint trainer John Gosden for his ride after Stradivarius was third in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

Aidan O'Brien's Gold Cup winner Kyprios is among Tuesday's rivals.

Stradivarius set a European landmark as he won a record third Yorkshire Cup in May.

It was a 20th career triumph, and an 18th victory at the top Group level - the best ever achieved in Europe.

Stradivarius also created history in 2020 by becoming the first four-time winner of the two-mile Goodwood Cup, but was forced to miss last year's race because of testing ground.

"You are very lucky to have a horse or a racemare like that ever come to you, and then to enjoy their longevity and their amazing consistency at that top level," said Gosden.

"That is testament to the horse, the breeder, and to have that constitution is pretty remarkable."

The five-day Goodwood meeting is one of the highlights of the summer Flat racing season.

Baaeed will look to extend his unbeaten run to nine for William Haggas in the Sussex Stakes on Wednesday.

But 2,000 Guineas winner Coroebus will miss the race after being found to be lame on Monday.

Nashwa, trained by John and Thady Gosden, bids to give Hollie Doyle another big win, in Thursday's Nassau Stakes.

Last month Doyle, 25, became the first British woman to ride to victory in a Classic race when winning on the filly in the French Oaks at Chantilly.

Raasel looks for a fourth victory of the season in the King George Qatar Stakes on Friday.

The 2021 winner Commanche Falls is set to run in the Stewards' Cup on Saturday as sprinters take centre stage.

Other possibles including Popmaster - named after the popular BBC Radio 2 quiz.