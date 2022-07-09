Jockey Rob Hornby (right) has recently reunited with trainer Andrew Balding

Jockey Rob Hornby won his second Group One race in two days as he partnered Andrew Balding's Alcohol Free to victory in the July Cup Stakes at Newmarket.

Hornby had never won a Group One on home soil until he upset Frankie Detorri's favourite Inspiral to win on 16-1 Prosperous Voyage in the Falmouth Stakes on Friday.

Platinum Jubilee Stakes winner Naval Crown (4-1) made most of the running on Saturday but 14-1 Alcohol Free drew clear to win by a length-and-a-half.

The 9-4 favourite Perfect Power finished a disappointing seventh.

Hornby began his career with the Baldings and has only recently returned to the stable, with regular jockey Oisin Murphy suspended.

"This is great; I began my career with Andrew and they've all been fantastic to me since I went there at 16," he said.

"It was an experiment over six today. We've considered it and she's always had plenty of speed but has been so good over a mile.

"The thinking is that in this race, her stamina would kick in up the hill and she'd see it out really well - and that is what happened.

"This was always going to be her race over six - then the ground started to get quick, but it just goes to show her guts and bravery and how tough she is. And she's got form on all ground now.

"Two Group Ones in two days, who'd have thought it? It's been a crazy year but I'm in a very privileged position to ride top-class horses. So many people helped me to get here."