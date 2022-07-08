Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Dettori and Gosden have been one of racing's most successful partnerships

Inspiral suffered a surprise defeat in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket for the reconciled pairing of Frankie Dettori and John Gosden.

Following a post-Royal Ascot "sabbatical", the pair reunited and won Thursday's Sir Henry Cecil Stakes.

But Inspiral, who was unbeaten in five, was beaten by Prosperous Voyage, a 16-1 shot ridden by Rob Hornby.

Before Thursday, Dettori had not ridden for Gosden since 18 June after criticism of his rides at Royal Ascot.

Gosden was critical of Dettori's rides on Stradivarius and Saga, with the 51-year-old jockey then replaced for two runners at Newmarket.

Of the reunion, Dettori said: "I'm 51 and John is 71. We had a chat, we're not kids any more so we sorted things out and now we're just looking forward.

"What was said will remain behind closed doors and stay between us. We had to iron a few things out, but that's in the past.

"It would have been a shame to finish it like this - we've been friends for 30 years and I'll be forever grateful to him."

Gosden added: "No one likes to do things in the public domain, but there wasn't another choice.

"This is all just becoming a very boring subject now. It's good that we're back together and we're happy."