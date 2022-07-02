Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Belgian jockey Christophe Soumillon won the Group One Coral-Eclipse on Vadeni

Vadeni won the Group One Coral-Eclipse at Sandown, becoming the first French-trained horse to do so since 1960.

The reigning French Derby champion marked the first success for France since Javelot, and a big moment for trainer Jean-Claude Rouget and jockey Christophe Soumillon.

Victory was assured by a neck ahead of second-placed Mishriff and 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail.

It is a result which gives owner the Aga Khan his first win in the race.

Coming into the race, Vadeni was among the favourites at 11-4, with Mishriff at 7-1 and Native Trail 3-1.

Belgian Soumillon timed Vadeni's charge to the line perfectly, and said everything was "perfect" in the end.

"I waited in the last position but the pace was just fine. We didn't go really fast, but for my horse everything was perfect," he said.

"He was really relaxed. He changed legs perfectly everywhere I wanted, and when I came out of the turn the pace picked up and for 50 or 100 yards he was a bit off the bridle, so I had to give him a chance.

"Even if it is tough track, he gives you a gear like champions can give you."