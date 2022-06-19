Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Doyle was named Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year in 2020

England's Hollie Doyle became the first female jockey to win a French Classic race with victory on Nashwa in the French Oaks at Chantilly on Sunday.

Doyle, 25, had become the first woman to be placed in a British Classic when she came third on the filly in the Oaks at Epsom earlier in the month.

Favourite Nashwa won from La Parisienne with Rosacea third in the race which is officially known as the Prix de Diane.

"I am just privileged to be in this position," she said.

"It feels pretty good. I can't find the words to describe it really.

"I just expect a lot from myself and I don't want to let people down."

After crossing the winning line, Doyle was congratulated by husband and fellow jockey Tom Marquand, who was seventh on Zellie in the race, which was first run in 1843.

"I think he was just as happy as I was. We are always delighted for each other," she said.

Nashwa was bred by owner Imad Alsagar, who retains Doyle as his number one jockey.

John Gosden hailed the rider, saying: "She's very talented.

"Imad asked me a few years ago about having a jockey and he showed me the list and I said 'Hollie Doyle'.

"I said 'horses run for her and she's very meticulous - a fabulous rider and a very serious person with a great sense of humour'.

"She's got a bundle of talent and Imad has been rewarded. This win should get on the front pages."

Doyle was third in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in 2020 after riding a Champions Day double at Ascot and partnering five winners at one Windsor meeting.

Last year, she broke her own record for the most winners in a calendar year for a British female jockey.

On Tuesday, Doyle recorded her third Royal Ascot success with victory on Bradsell in the Coventry Stakes.