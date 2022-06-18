Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Naval Crown had never won over six furlongs prior to Saturday's Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot

Naval Crown and jockey James Doyle clinched an impressive victory in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The 33-1 shot narrowly denied the William Buick-ridden Creative Force to earn trainer Charlie Appleby a one-two finish on the final day.

The pair were followed across the line by America's Campanelle and Australia's Artorius in a dead-heat.

"It was a lovely surprise. I would be lying if I said I expected him to win today," Doyle told ITV Racing.

"He's not short on speed, he ran nicely behind Home Affairs and he saw it out well."

The result was a reversal of last season's Jersey Stakes at Ascot for the Godolphin pair.

"They are both tough horses. They have got a habit of finishing first and second," Appleby said.

Australia's Home Affairs, the 5-2 favourite trained by Chris Waller who won the King's Stand Stakes with Nature Strip on Tuesday, was out of contention with a furlong to go.

More to follow.