Baaeed won from Real World, with Order Of Australia in third

The world's top-rated horse Baaeed got Royal Ascot off to a brilliant start with a classy win in the opening Queen Anne Stakes.

The four-year-old, with Jim Crowley riding for trainer William Haggas, took his unbeaten run to eight, beating Real World by one-and-three-quarter lengths.

Baaeed, sent off the 1-6 favourite, justified his short odds.

"It doesn't get any easier than that. Everything went like clockwork," said Crowley.

"It's the pinnacle. You could spend your whole life waiting for a horse like this to come along."

Tuesday brings two more Group One races - the King's Stand Stakes (15:40 BST) and the St James's Palace Stakes (16:20).

Golden Pal, described by American trainer Wesley Ward as "the fastest of the fast", takes on Australian sprinter Nature Strip in the King's Stand, where King's Lynn is one of several contenders this week owned by the Queen.

The 96-year-old monarch has been experiencing mobility problems and did not attend on Tuesday, but may be there on another day, in what is her Platinum Jubilee year.

In Tuesday's third Group One race, 2,000 Guineas winner Coroebus heads the field in the St James's Palace Stakes for Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby.