Gowran Park was the setting for an unusual race name clash

Punters could have been forgiven for confusion when two horses with the same name ran in the same race on Sunday.

Sierra Nevada, trained by Jessica Harrington, won while Sierra Nevada finished eighth for Charles O'Brien in the 4.50 at Irish track Gowran Park.

The clash occurred as the winning filly was bred and named in the United States, and the other in Britain.

It was the first time since 1994 in Britain or Ireland that two horses with the same name had faced each other.

On that occasion, Averti was fifth and Averti was sixth at Great Yarmouth.

Britain and Ireland have a joint stud book so GB and IRE-suffixed horses cannot have the same name.

Sierra Nevada (USA) carried number 15 for Harrington in the fillies maiden at the course in Kilkenny, while Sierra Nevada (GB) was number five on the racecard for O'Brien.

Commentator Peter O'Hehir distinguished between the pair by mentioning the trainer each time, saying "Jessica Harrington's Sierra Nevada leads".