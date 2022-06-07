Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Al Boum Photo won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2019 and 2020

Two-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo and stablemate Melon have been retired from racing.

Irish trainer Willie Mullins said the pair are now set to begin eventing careers.

Al Boum Photo gave Mullins a first Gold Cup win and was the first horse since Best Mate sealed a treble in 2004 to win consecutively.

The 10-year-old was third to Minella Indo last year when attempting a hat-trick after victories in 2018 and 2019.

He was last seen in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris at Auteuil on 22 May, when he was pulled up by jockey Paul Townend.

Al Boum Photo finished sixth behind winner A Plus Tard in this year's Gold Cup in March.

Melon, also 10 - and owned by Joe and Marie Donnelly - was four times a runner-up at the Cheltenham Festival.

"Al Boum Photo gave us two Cheltenham Gold Cups which was very special and Melon was such a consistent performer," said Mullins